Sebastian Vettel bruised after Fiorano crash

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel got his 2017 season off to a bad start this week by crashing.
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 08:20 UK

Sebastian Vettel got his 2017 season off to a bad start this week by crashing.

Although official testing does not begin for another two weeks, the German was at the wheel of Ferrari's 2015 tyre test 'mule' car on Thursday.

Vettel was testing Pirelli's wet tyres when amateur video footage depicts him evidently aquaplaning at speed before hitting a barrier at Ferrari's artificially-watered Fiorano circuit.

Reports indicate that the 29-year-old, who had been circulating in temperatures of 5 degrees C, was "unharmed", although the car was so damaged that running may not be able to resume on Friday.

Auto Motor und Sport says that Vettel sustained "minor bruises" in the impact.

Pirelli reportedly called it a "normal" accident.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus
