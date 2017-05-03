Daniel Ricciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo plays down reports linking him with a move to Ferrari.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 08:45 UK

Daniel Ricciardo has played down reports linking him with a move to Ferrari.

It is not the first time that the Australian has been mentioned in connection with the fabled Italian team, but Red Bull consistently report that they have the 27-year-old under contract for the next two years.

Osterreich newspaper quotes Ricciardo as saying: "Definitely I want to be in the fastest car if possible, but there's nothing in my head at the moment."

However, he does admit that Red Bull are currently not in pacesetters Ferrari and Mercedes's league.

"At the moment we are not in the fight for the world title," Ricciardo said.

However, the premier energy drink-owned team is preparing a major step forward with a 'B' car for the next race in Barcelona, said to be a full second per lap faster.

"If we are strong in Barcelona, it could be the turning point," Ricciardo said.

Red Bull are currently third in the standings, 78 points adrift of second-placed Ferrari.

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for Alonso
