Daniel Ricciardo plays down reports linking him with a move to Ferrari.

Daniel Ricciardo has played down reports linking him with a move to Ferrari.

It is not the first time that the Australian has been mentioned in connection with the fabled Italian team, but Red Bull consistently report that they have the 27-year-old under contract for the next two years.

Osterreich newspaper quotes Ricciardo as saying: "Definitely I want to be in the fastest car if possible, but there's nothing in my head at the moment."

However, he does admit that Red Bull are currently not in pacesetters Ferrari and Mercedes's league.

"At the moment we are not in the fight for the world title," Ricciardo said.

However, the premier energy drink-owned team is preparing a major step forward with a 'B' car for the next race in Barcelona, said to be a full second per lap faster.

"If we are strong in Barcelona, it could be the turning point," Ricciardo said.

Red Bull are currently third in the standings, 78 points adrift of second-placed Ferrari.