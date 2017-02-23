Alain Prost does not think that a Ferrari driver will win the world championship in 2017.

Despite high expectations, the fabled Italian team failed to win even a single race in 2016.

Yet now the technical regulations are changing radically, with former Ferrari driver Prost telling Ilta Sanomat: "When the rules and the cars change a lot, as they are now, Ferrari is almost always not at the top.

"That's why I don't think Ferrari and its drivers will have chances this year."

Prost, 61, is now a team advisor for the works Renault outfit, but he added: "I think the situation this year will be 50-50 between Mercedes and Red Bull."

The championship gets under way on March 26.