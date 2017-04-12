Helmut Marko tips Sebastian Vettel to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2017

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko tips his former protege Sebastian Vettel to win the 2017 world championship.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017

As head of the energy drink company's driver programme, Marko brought the then-teenaged Vettel into Formula 1 a decade ago.

He went on to win all four of his world championships with Red Bull, but is now locked in a new battle to win a fifth wearing Ferrari red.

"It's a pleasure to watch him fight again," Marko told Sport Bild, referring to Vettel's new battle against Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

"I think he would have won the race in China if he did not have the bad luck with the safety car that came out at the wrong time."

If Vettel had won in Shanghai, the German would be clearly leading the world championship, and Marko thinks that is an advantage the 29-year-old can keep throughout the season.

"If I had to choose between the two, then I choose Vettel," said the Austrian.

"I know him, and I know how you can trust him when he has smelled blood. He is also more connected to his car and his team."

Both drivers are on 43 points heading into this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

