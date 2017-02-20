Sergio Marchionne confirms that Ferrari will keep quiet about bold targets for 2017.

A year ago, the Ferrari president was raising eyebrows with his proclamations about winning the 2016 title, only for the great Maranello marque to fail to win even a single race.

"Intellectual honesty is important but I have to admit that I looked silly," Marchionne was quoted as saying by Finnish newspaper Iltalehti last week.

Now, he is quoted as saying by the German press: "This year, I am not falling into that trap. Let's see what happens when the lights go out on the track."

He also told the Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport: "For Christmas, the guys had only two days off and now they work around the clock.

"The car is looking good, and the engine is running well."

Ferrari finished third in the 2016 constructors' championship with 398 points.