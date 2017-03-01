Sergio Marchionne: 'New Ferrari huge step forward'

Sergio Marchionne breaks Ferrari's media silence to declare the Italian team "optimistic" ahead of the 2017 world championship.
Sergio Marchionne has broken Ferrari's media silence to declare the Italian team "optimistic" ahead of the 2017 world championship.

The Maranello outfit are in the midst of a bizarre self-imposed news blackout as they test in Barcelona, where the 2017 car is so far appearing a match for the Mercedes.

"We are optimistic," president Marchionne is quoted as saying by Italian media, "but I don't know if this machine is able to win the championship.

"But we will not be ashamed this year, and that is important."

When asked specifically about the 2017 car, Marchionne was quoted by La Repubblica as answering: "It's more powerful, for sure. From what I saw yesterday, I'm happy.

"The forecasts that we did have been fulfilled. The behaviour of the car on the track is in line with expectations. It is a huge step forward compared to where we were last year."

The first race of the season takes place in Melbourne on March 26.

