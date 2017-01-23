Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
© Getty Images
F1's new owner Liberty Media indicates that it is serious about taking away the £80m million bonus received by Ferrari each year.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 08:25 UK

Formula 1's new owner Liberty Media has indicated that it is serious about taking away the $100m (£80m) bonus received by Ferrari each year.

Forbes reports that the extra money received by the Italian team on the basis of their status and history is double that given to Manor, which could collapse prior to the 2017 season.

Liberty CEO Greg Maffei has suggested that the situation is set to stop.

"Thinking about balancing the team payments, so they're a little more balanced and creates more fairness, has to be weighed - in Ferrari's mind, I would expect - by the fact that creating a great platform helps our sponsorship revenue, too, so there's give and take," he said.

Maffei suggested that Ferrari have sufficient "enormous sponsorship revenue" to rely upon instead.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Read Next:
Force India reveal 2017 launch date
>
View our homepages for Greg Maffei, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus
 Mick Schumacher, son of former F1 champion Michael Schumacher, celebrates after winning the trophy for the best rookie after the first race of the ADAC Formula Four championship in Oschersleben, Germany, on April 25, 2015
Ferrari open door for Mick Schumacher
 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman Sergio Marchionne in the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello on September 10, 2014
Sergio Marchionne to retire after 2018
Force India reveal 2017 launch dateAlesi hails Ferrari deal for GiovinazziAlesi: 'Allison tragedy hurt Ferrari'Giovinazzi set for Friday drives in 2017Marchionne not predicting 2017 title
Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018Symonds: 'Ferrari losing Allison a mistake'Arrivabene: 'Ferrari not involved with Rosberg story'Ferrari could lose drivers after 2017Marchionne: 'Red Bull left us behind'
> Ferrari Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0