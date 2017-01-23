Liberty hints Ferrari to lose $100m bonus

F1's new owner Liberty Media indicates that it is serious about taking away the £80m million bonus received by Ferrari each year.

Formula 1's new owner Liberty Media has indicated that it is serious about taking away the $100m (£80m) bonus received by Ferrari each year.

Forbes reports that the extra money received by the Italian team on the basis of their status and history is double that given to Manor, which could collapse prior to the 2017 season.

Liberty CEO Greg Maffei has suggested that the situation is set to stop.

"Thinking about balancing the team payments, so they're a little more balanced and creates more fairness, has to be weighed - in Ferrari's mind, I would expect - by the fact that creating a great platform helps our sponsorship revenue, too, so there's give and take," he said.

Maffei suggested that Ferrari have sufficient "enormous sponsorship revenue" to rely upon instead.