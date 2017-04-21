JJ Lehto tips Kimi Raikkonen to bounce back

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Former F1 driver JJ Lehto tips his Finnish countryman Kimi Raikkonen to bounce back in 2017.
Friday, April 21, 2017

Former Formula 1 driver JJ Lehto has tipped his Finnish countryman Kimi Raikkonen to bounce back in 2017.

With Ferrari's title hopes high this year, team chiefs issued a warning about Raikkonen's performance after Shanghai, amid rumours that Daniel Ricciardo or Sergio Perez might be in the frame for his seat for 2018.

"I haven't heard anything about what his problems have been, but Kimi did not have a very easy start to the season," Lehto, a former Ferrari test driver, told Finland's Iltalehti newspaper.

"But the team is working really well and I know Kimi can do better.

"When you start having problems, it can snowball quickly but once you get the small details sorted out things can start to work well again.

"After all, Kimi has definitely not lost his speed. Last year he drove really well and that doesn't suddenly disappear over one winter."

Raikkonen is currently fourth in the driver standings with 34 points, half the tally of teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

