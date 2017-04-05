Kimi Raikkonen wants to stay beyond 2017

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Kimi Raikkonen indicates that he wants to stay in Formula 1 beyond 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 11:37 UK

Kimi Raikkonen has indicated that he wants to stay in Formula 1 beyond 2017.

The 2007 world champion, now 37, has been a solid if not standout performer during his second stint at Ferrari, but the general perception is that he was outclassed by his respective teammates Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

Now, a fresh, young and Italian face is looming on the horizon in the form of Antonio Giovinazzi, and some in the paddock think that Ferrari are clearly grooming the 23-year-old for a future at the Maranello team.

Finn Raikkonen, on the other hand, is now the oldest driver on the grid and with only a one-year deal.

However, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Speed Week quotes Raikkonen as saying: "As long as I enjoy driving and my services are desired, I will stay in Formula 1."

Raikkonen placed fourth in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Former driver Gerhard Berger sits in a car on track after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Read Next:
Berger thinks Mercedes still ahead
>
View our homepages for Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen wants to stay beyond 2017
 Former driver Gerhard Berger sits in a car on track after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Gerhard Berger thinks Mercedes still ahead
 James Allison, technical director of Ferrari sits on the pit wall during day four of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 4, 2016
James Allison: 'No panic after Ferrari victory'
Alesi: 'Ferrari to shine in China too'Giovinazzi to wear Ferrari red in ChinaMontezemolo hails return to winning for FerrariResult: Sebastian Vettel wins Australian GPLewis Hamilton claims pole in Melbourne
Vettel fends off Mercedes switch rumoursHamilton dominates practice sessionsMarko: 'Mercedes interested in Vettel'Lauda denies Mercedes eyeing Vettel for 2018Briatore not excited by Ferrari test form
> Ferrari Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 