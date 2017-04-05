Kimi Raikkonen wants to stay beyond 2017

Kimi Raikkonen indicates that he wants to stay in Formula 1 beyond 2017.

The 2007 world champion, now 37, has been a solid if not standout performer during his second stint at Ferrari, but the general perception is that he was outclassed by his respective teammates Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

Now, a fresh, young and Italian face is looming on the horizon in the form of Antonio Giovinazzi, and some in the paddock think that Ferrari are clearly grooming the 23-year-old for a future at the Maranello team.

Finn Raikkonen, on the other hand, is now the oldest driver on the grid and with only a one-year deal.

However, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Speed Week quotes Raikkonen as saying: "As long as I enjoy driving and my services are desired, I will stay in Formula 1."

Raikkonen placed fourth in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.