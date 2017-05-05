Eddie Jordan sure Sebastian Vettel in Mercedes talks

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan is certain that Sebastian Vettel is in talks about a potential switch to Mercedes for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 11:46 UK

Former Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has said that he is certain Sebastian Vettel is in talks about a potential switch to Mercedes for 2018.

Commonly a sensational predictor of big F1 news, Jordan's comments come after Mercedes played down rumours of recent talks with Ferrari's championship leader.

"There's nothing to it," Mercedes's Toto Wolff said. "I was only chatting with my Swiss neighbour."

Yet Jordan, once a team owner but now a TV pundit, told Sport Bild: "Of course they're talking with Vettel.

"They need to be. Formula 1 is a brutal business. It's not just about strengthening yourself, but weakening your opponent."

Indeed, while Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda has played down the Vettel rumours, he does admit that the German driver is impressive.

"He's the best at the moment," said the F1 legend.

"He is a straightforward guy who knows what he wants, knows how to get something and knows how to extract maximum performance. Just an incredible guy."

Vettel currently leads Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by 13 points ahead of next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Little Fernando Alonso of McLaren laughs evilly in the drivers press conference during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for Alonso
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eddie Jordan, Sebastian Vettel, Toto Wolff, Niki Lauda, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Eddie Jordan sure Sebastian Vettel in Mercedes talks
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel tips Barcelona boost for Red Bull
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'
Ricciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GPAlonso still not regretting Ferrari exitVettel to use 'racing socks' from Russia
Vettel: 'Sochi temperatures won't stop Ferrari'Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce backLauda: 'Ferrari trigger Mercedes alarm bells'Ferrari deny 2017 car not suited to RaikkonenResult: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain GP
> Ferrari Homepage
More Mercedes News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Eddie Jordan sure Sebastian Vettel in Mercedes talks
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton thinks 'nothing' about Nico Rosberg
Ecclestone happy with Ferrari-Mercedes fightLauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoBottas: 'Number two talks no motivation'Result: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GPLauda: 'Mercedes not leaving F1 for Formula E'
Hamilton open to Mercedes team ordersWolff: 'Mercedes dominance not good for F1'Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat VettelLauda: 'Ferrari trigger Mercedes alarm bells'Mercedes drivers admit tyre problems
> Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 