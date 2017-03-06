Antonio Giovinazzi says 2017 priority is Ferrari

Antonio Giovinazzi insists that his priority for 2017 is his role as Ferrari's reserve driver.
That is despite the fact the Italian was drafted into the Sauber driver lineup for the first Barcelona test, because Pascal Wehrlein is currently sidelined with a back injury.

Blick, a well-connected Swiss newspaper, says that it should become clear today whether German Wehrlein will get the green light to return to the Sauber this week.

Yet whatever happens, Giovinazzi says that his main priority is Ferrari.

"I'm the third driver," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week. "I will follow the race weekends and then we'll see what's happening."

However, the 2016 GP2 runner-up admits that sitting on the sidelines in 2017 will take some adjusting to.

"It's going to be harder than before," he said. "To be in the paddock but with less adrenaline."

The new world championship kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 