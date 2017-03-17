Marc Gene: 'Ferrari had best test season ever'

Ferrari test driver Marc Gene says that the Maranello team are heading into the 2017 season in a particularly bullish mood.
Friday, March 17, 2017

Ferrari test driver Marc Gene has said that the Maranello team are heading into the 2017 season in a particularly bullish mood.

Most observers believe that the Italian marque are close to or even ahead of the formerly-dominant Mercedes team's pace after recent Barcelona testing.

Gene told Spain's El Mundo Deportivo newspaper: "I've been at Ferrari for 13 years and I think this has been the best preseason I can remember.

"The drivers are very happy and the reliability we have shown has been excellent."

Gene also thinks that the 2017 field in general is going to impress the watching world this year.

"I think we're going to see a lot of track records," he said.

The season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix next Sunday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chairman Sergio Marchionne in the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello on September 10, 2014
Marchionne: 'Ferrari must be unbeatable again'
