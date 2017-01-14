Ferrari open door for Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, son of former F1 champion Michael Schumacher, celebrates after winning the trophy for the best rookie after the first race of the ADAC Formula Four championship in Oschersleben, Germany, on April 25, 2015
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 12:53 UK

Ferrari have swung open the door for Mick Schumacher.

This year, the 17-year-old will enter European F3 for the Ferrari-linked Prema team, but it has seemed more likely Schumacher would actually enter the Mercedes family.

Ferrari's driver 'academy' chief Massimo Rivola told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport: "About [Mick's] future, I don't know what he will decide to do.

"But if he would like to enter the Ferrari programme, he will find a red carpet."

Mick is the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who won five titles for Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Alesi hails Ferrari deal for Giovinazzi
