Ferrari deny 2017 car not suited to Kimi Raikkonen

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
© Getty Images
Ferrari deny claims that their 2017 car is more suited to the driving style of Sebastian Vettel.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 09:25 UK

Ferrari have denied claims that their 2017 car is more suited to the driving style of Sebastian Vettel.

With his contract expiring, Finnish veteran Kimi Raikkonen has struggled at the wheel of the new red car, which in the hands of teammate Vettel has won two of the three races so far.

"I've spoken to Ferrari engineer Jock Clear and he said Kimi wants a car that is very sensitive to the first move made on the steering wheel," former F1 driver Mika Salo told Finnish broadcaster C More.

"Late last year, the car was the way Kimi wanted it and he beat Vettel on a regular basis."

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's technical boss, played down that sort of simplistic analysis.

"I would not say so," he is quoted as saying. "The car is good both in aerodynamics and engine, and both of our drivers are world champions.

"I am sure that very soon, Kimi will be able to do a good result."

Championship leader Vettel also backed Raikkonen to bounce back this year.

"I don't know," said the German. "In the tests we were equally strong so generally I don't have an answer and I don't know what his problems have been."

Raikkonen currently sits fourth in the driver standings with 34 points, half the tally of leader Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contract
>
View our homepages for Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Jock Clear, Mika Salo, Mattia Binotto, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
Ferrari deny 2017 car not suited to Kimi Raikkonen
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Result: Sebastian Vettel beats penalised Lewis Hamilton at Bahrain GP
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton predicts close Bahrain GP race between Mercedes and Ferrari
Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contractMarko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle moreMarko: 'Ricciardo, Verstappen best in F1'Salo: 'FIA may clarify grid position rules'
Horner wants clarity over Vettel grid startHamilton predicts 'closest' fight with VettelResult: Lewis Hamilton dominates Chinese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton claims pole in ChinaToto Wolff: 'F1 open to rule changes'
> Ferrari Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 