Bernie Ecclestone has said that he thinks Ferrari could finally be on the road back to world championship victory in 2017.

Despite being ousted as chief executive, the former F1 supremo has attended four of the six grands prix so far this year, most recently in Monaco.

While in the principality, he told Blick newspaper: "Ferrari now has the better car and is making a very strong impression.

"They need to be careful at Mercedes."

Ecclestone's friend Sebastian Vettel is firmly leading the charge for the Maranello team.

"When [Kimi] Raikkonen led the race from Vettel, I immediately said to my guests 'The two Ferraris won't be in this order at the finish'. That much was clear," he said.

The championship continues this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix.

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
