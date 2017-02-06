Flavio Briatore not expecting strong Ferrari in 2017

Ferrari fans should not expect the famous Italian team to be stronger in 2017, according to former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore.

The Maranello marque suffered a disappointing year in 2016 featuring not a single race win, and the 66-year-old Italian doubts that anything will change for 2017.

"The team is still the same," said Briatore. "When you have the same oven and the same bakers, the quality of the bread is also the same.

"It seems to me that the only thing different is that [Sergio] Marchionne has made no statements."

Like many, Briatore thinks that it is Red Bull who stand the best chance of taking on Mercedes this year.

"But unfortunately, Mercedes' advantage is unbridgeable and they have a driver in [Lewis] Hamilton who last year had fun DJing and skiing but this year I think his attitude will be different," he told the Italian broadcaster Sky Sport 24.

The 2017 calendar kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

