Fernando Alonso has said that he is tired of being asked if he regrets leaving Ferrari.

While the Spaniard struggles with McLaren-Honda and tries to keep his racing spirit alive by doing the Indy 500 next month, his successor Sebastian Vettel is leading the world championship for Ferrari.

"I think if Ferrari wins 20 years in a row or if I'm 75 years old, I will still be asked this question," Alonso said at Sochi.

"My contract with Ferrari would have ended in 2016 anyway and yes I would like to be more competitive now but I still think I made a good decision.

"There was a lot of pressure when Ferrari didn't win the title in the first, second and third years, and that was fine, but it would not have been in the seventh year.

"So despite the results, my life was better in the last two years.

"I have seen magazines saying my talent is wasted but I am very happy with my career. Let's see what the future brings, but I'm happy with what I have done."

The 35-year-old's current team has yet to pick up a point in 2017 heading into this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.