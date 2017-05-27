Kimi Raikkonen claims his first pole in almost a decade at the Monaco Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton will start the race back in 13th.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen has claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix during qualifying in Monte Carlo this afternoon.

The 37-year-old, who is at the front of the grid for the first time in almost a decade having last qualified fastest at the 2008 French Grand Prix, beat teammate Sebastian Vettel to pole by 0.043s.

Vettel, who registered the quickest lap in the course's history during practice, will have a significant edge over championship rival Lewis Hamilton as the Brit qualified 14th-fastest following a disastrous display.

Hamilton will begin the race in 13th due to a 15-place grid penalty for Jenson Button on his return to the sport, with the stand-in for Fernando Alonso condemned to starting from the back of the grid despite qualifying ninth.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will begin the race in third, while Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo make up the top five.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results:

1. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

6. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)

7. Sergio Perez (Force India)

8. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

9. Jenson Button (McLaren)

10. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)

11. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

15. Felipe Massa (Williams)

16. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

17. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)

18. Lance Stroll (Williams)

19. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

20. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)