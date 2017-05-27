Kimi Raikkonen claims pole position in Monaco

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen claims his first pole in almost a decade at the Monaco Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton will start the race back in 13th.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 15:30 UK

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen has claimed pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix during qualifying in Monte Carlo this afternoon.

The 37-year-old, who is at the front of the grid for the first time in almost a decade having last qualified fastest at the 2008 French Grand Prix, beat teammate Sebastian Vettel to pole by 0.043s.

Vettel, who registered the quickest lap in the course's history during practice, will have a significant edge over championship rival Lewis Hamilton as the Brit qualified 14th-fastest following a disastrous display.

Hamilton will begin the race in 13th due to a 15-place grid penalty for Jenson Button on his return to the sport, with the stand-in for Fernando Alonso condemned to starting from the back of the grid despite qualifying ninth.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will begin the race in third, while Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo make up the top five.

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results:

1. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
6. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)
7. Sergio Perez (Force India)
8. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
9. Jenson Button (McLaren)
10. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
11. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
12. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
14. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
15. Felipe Massa (Williams)
16. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
17. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)
18. Lance Stroll (Williams)
19. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)
20. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Your Comments
TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
