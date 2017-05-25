Kimi Raikkonen plays down 'wheelbase' story

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Kimi Raikkonen is not sure that the 'wheelbase' factor will tip the balance in Ferrari's favour this weekend at Monaco.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Kimi Raikkonen has said that he is not sure the 'wheelbase' factor will tip the balance in Ferrari's favour this weekend at Monaco.

Mercedes have headed into the famous street race worrying publicly about how their particularly long-wheelbase car will suit the tight corners.

"I don't know how our long car will go on these corners," admitted Lewis Hamilton.

Team chairman Niki Lauda told newspaper Osterreich: "We designed our car for 20 tracks, but we will find out more after practice."

He also told Kronen Zeitung: "Our car has the longest wheelbase and this can be a disadvantage here, but not necessarily."

Ferrari's Raikkonen, however, played down the story.

"We have the same wheelbase at every circuit, so hopefully the car behaves in the same way as it does everywhere else," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"You need more than just a short wheelbase at Monaco."

Ferrari are eight points behind Mercedes in the constructors' championship heading into the race.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Mercedes: 'Long wheelbase to hurt in Monaco'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton, Niki Lauda, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen plays down 'wheelbase' story
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Mercedes: 'Long wheelbase to hurt in Monaco'
 Mercedes GP Team Principal Ross Brawn attends the official press conference following practice for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 6, 2013
Ross Brawn: 'Sebastian Vettel key to Ferrari success'
Zetsche: 'Strong Ferrari good for F1'Vettel, Alonso, Ricciardo on the move?Nico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for titleVettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'
Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talksVettel tips Barcelona boost for Red BullRicciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for Alonso
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes161
2Ferrari153
3Red Bull72
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso21
6Williams-Mercedes18
7Renault14
8Haas9
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari104
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes98
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull37
6Max VerstappenRed Bull35
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Esteban OconForce India19
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
10Carlos SainzToro Rosso17
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas5
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
 