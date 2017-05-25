Kimi Raikkonen is not sure that the 'wheelbase' factor will tip the balance in Ferrari's favour this weekend at Monaco.

Kimi Raikkonen has said that he is not sure the 'wheelbase' factor will tip the balance in Ferrari's favour this weekend at Monaco.

Mercedes have headed into the famous street race worrying publicly about how their particularly long-wheelbase car will suit the tight corners.

"I don't know how our long car will go on these corners," admitted Lewis Hamilton.

Team chairman Niki Lauda told newspaper Osterreich: "We designed our car for 20 tracks, but we will find out more after practice."

He also told Kronen Zeitung: "Our car has the longest wheelbase and this can be a disadvantage here, but not necessarily."

Ferrari's Raikkonen, however, played down the story.

"We have the same wheelbase at every circuit, so hopefully the car behaves in the same way as it does everywhere else," he is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"You need more than just a short wheelbase at Monaco."

Ferrari are eight points behind Mercedes in the constructors' championship heading into the race.