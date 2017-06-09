Kimi Raikkonen not angry after Monaco controversy

Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Kimi Raikkonen insists that he is not angry following the 'team orders' controversy of Monaco.
Ferrari did not issue team orders so that Sebastian Vettel won in the principality, but many suspect that the team deliberately shuffled Raikkonen into second place through a less efficient pit strategy.

Finn Raikkonen was visibly sour on the podium, but he said in Montreal that he understands what happened.

"Many things came together at the wrong time," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"But after each race you can find things that could have been done differently.

"Decisions have to be made quickly and this time they were not 100% ideal for me. There are always mistakes - it is completely normal.

The Finn said that he was angry after the race not at Ferrari, but simply because he did not win.

"My goal is to win, so if you're second, you are not happy," said Raikkonen.

He also hit back at suggestions that Monaco demonstrated clearly that he is now the number two driver behind Vettel.

"It stays the same," he said. "We have our rules - we fight as hard as we can, and when the point in the championship comes when only one of us has a chance of the title, it changes. I have no problem with that."

Yet when asked if the Monaco situation helped or hindered his quest for a 2018 contract, Raikkonen was coy.

"There are always rumours every year. I have no contract for next year," he said.

"What happened in Monaco has nothing to do with my future. I know what I want for next year, and the people who need to know it know it as well."

Next up is the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
