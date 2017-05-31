Jean Alesi: 'Ferrari did not favour Sebastian Vettel'

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
Jean Alesi does not believe that Ferrari acted deliberately to disadvantage Kimi Raikkonen in Monaco.
Jean Alesi has said that he does not believe Ferrari acted deliberately to disadvantage Kimi Raikkonen in Monaco.

Some suspect that with Sebastian Vettel leading the world championship, the Italian team's pit strategy was an obvious ploy to drop Raikkonen behind his German teammate.

Team boss Maurizio Arrivabene denies it, saying: "Kimi drives not only for Ferrari - he also wants to win races.

"Both are fabulous, so I stress again that Ferrari does not give team orders."

Alesi, most famous for driving for Ferrari in the '90s, agrees.

"I can understand Kimi's disappointment - he had a great weekend," he is quoted as saying by Canal Plus.

"But Vettel won with a clear victory. It reminded me a bit of the final at Roland-Garros - when one wins, the other is always unhappy. But everything was decided on the track.

"The team did nothing to favour a driver and I have nothing to add."

Another former Ferrari driver and Frenchman, Alain Prost, commented: "We did not know how Ferrari would react at Monaco, especially in comparison to Mercedes with its long wheelbase but also relative to Red Bull who perform very well.

"Now we have the answer - Ferrari are good everywhere. They have a great chassis and two great drivers. Both drivers are able to be ahead, even Kimi Raikkonen, so I do not believe there is a number one driver in the team.

"I would just say that Sebastian is a notch above as he is very consistent and will be very hard to beat."

The season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix on June 11.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
