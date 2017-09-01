Ferrari snub Luca di Montezemolo at Monza

Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo talks to a friend in the paddock following qualifying for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 7, 2013
© Getty Images
Luca di Montezemolo says that Ferrari did not invite him to Monza for this weekend's celebrations.
Friday, September 1, 2017

Luca di Montezemolo has said that Ferrari did not invite him to Monza for this weekend's celebrations.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, the Maranello team are celebrating their 70th anniversary with special branding and events.

Montezemolo was also born in 1947 - exactly 70 years ago - and the team's former long-time president also celebrated his birthday this week.

However, the Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have not been invited to Monza.

"But that does not matter much. The main thing is that Ferrari wins again."

When he was ousted in 2014, Montezemolo publicly fell out with new Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne.

"I miss Ferrari very much and also the races, but even more so the factory, the men and the women of Maranello," he added.

Ferrari trail leaders Mercedes by 44 points ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
