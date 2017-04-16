Germany's Sebastian Vettel establishes a seven-point lead at the top of the Formula 1 standings with victory in the Bahrain GP for Ferrari.

The German had taken the lead after an early pit stop and stayed clear of Lewis Hamilton through the final stages when the Englishman launched a desperate bid to claw back the Ferrari.

Although Hamilton was twice let through by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, the Briton was penalised five seconds to pay for unnecessarily holding up Daniel Ricciardo at the first round of pit-stops when he was 'stacked' behind Bottas.

Serving it at his second and final pit stop, Hamilton rejoined in third place and Bottas was ordered to let his teammate by so he could chase Vettel, but 12 seconds in nine laps was too big a task and he had to make do with second place.

