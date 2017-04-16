Result: Sebastian Vettel beats penalised Lewis Hamilton at Bahrain GP

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Germany's Sebastian Vettel establishes a seven-point lead at the top of the Formula 1 standings with victory in the Bahrain GP for Ferrari.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 18:01 UK

Sebastian Vettel has established a seven-point lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' championship after winning the Bahrain GP for Ferrari.

The German had taken the lead after an early pit stop and stayed clear of Lewis Hamilton through the final stages when the Englishman launched a desperate bid to claw back the Ferrari.

Although Hamilton was twice let through by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, the Briton was penalised five seconds to pay for unnecessarily holding up Daniel Ricciardo at the first round of pit-stops when he was 'stacked' behind Bottas.

Serving it at his second and final pit stop, Hamilton rejoined in third place and Bottas was ordered to let his teammate by so he could chase Vettel, but 12 seconds in nine laps was too big a task and he had to make do with second place.

More to follow.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
