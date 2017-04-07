Chinese Grand Prix Friday practice disrupted by heavy cloud

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen takes a corner during the first practice session at the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
© AFP
Low cloud, rain and smog heavily disrupt Friday practice at the Chinese Grand Prix due to the medical helicopter being unable to fly in the conditions.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 09:18 UK

The opening day of the Chinese Grand Prix has been heavily disrupted by persistent thick cloud that prevented all but a few minutes of on-track running over the two practice runs.

Low cloud, rain and smog in Shanghai meant that the medical helicopter at the circuit was grounded due to the fact it would be unable to land at the nearest hospital, some 38km away, if there was a medical emergency.

After an initial delay in the morning, some drivers were able to complete around 20 minutes of running on intermediate tyres in Practice One before the red flag was thrown again, while no running whatsoever was completed in Practice Two.

The first practice, which featured only 88 laps from all 20 cars combined in damp conditions, was topped by Max Verstappen, comfortably ahead of the Williams pairing of Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll.

The last time an entire session of a GP weekend was cancelled was in 2015, when stormy weather prevented FP2 taking place at Austin.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Read Next:
Hopes high for more passing in China
>
View our homepages for Max Verstappen, Felipe Massa, Lance Stroll, Formula 1
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 