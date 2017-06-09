F1 set to confirm 2029 Montreal contract

A general view during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 8, 2014
Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve secures its place on the F1 calendar long into the future.
Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has secured its place on the Formula 1 calendar long into the future.

There was already a contract in place until 2025, but La Presse newspaper reports that the deal has now been extended until 2029, including a pledge to build a new paddock complex ahead of the 2019 race.

"The agreement will be publicly announced this weekend at the grand prix," the newspaper said.

Le Journal de Montreal reports that alongside the Canadian officials for the official contract announcement will be F1 chiefs Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches.

The Canadian Grand Prix has featured on the F1 calendar since 1967.

