Silverstone 'will drop' British Grand Prix

Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British Grand Prix.

Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) indicated that it could end its F1 race deal, although president Derek Warwick subsequently played down those fears.

Now, however, a senior BRDC member claims that Silverstone "will definitely drop" the British Grand Prix after 2019 due to unsustainable costs.

"They will definitely drop the grand prix and see what is going to happen over the next two years," Formula 1 business journalist Christian Sylt quoted the source as saying.

"It's a two-year notice period," the BRDC member is quoted as saying by The Sun. "There is no question about it because it is not affordable."

This year's iteration of the race is due to take place on July 16.