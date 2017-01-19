Silverstone 'will drop' British Grand Prix

The safety car leads the field following a re-start during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British Grand Prix.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 08:22 UK

Bad news is still flowing out of Silverstone, the embattled current venue of the historic British Grand Prix.

Recently, the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) indicated that it could end its F1 race deal, although president Derek Warwick subsequently played down those fears.

Now, however, a senior BRDC member claims that Silverstone "will definitely drop" the British Grand Prix after 2019 due to unsustainable costs.

"They will definitely drop the grand prix and see what is going to happen over the next two years," Formula 1 business journalist Christian Sylt quoted the source as saying.

"It's a two-year notice period," the BRDC member is quoted as saying by The Sun. "There is no question about it because it is not affordable."

This year's iteration of the race is due to take place on July 16.

The safety car leads the field following a re-start during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014
Read Next:
Silverstone buyout bidders pull out?
>
View our homepages for Derek Warwick, Christian Sylt, Formula 1
Your Comments


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0