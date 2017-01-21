Silverstone denies British Grand Prix axe decision made

The safety car leads the field following a re-start during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014
Silverstone rejects reports that it has already decided to drop the British Grand Prix after 2019.
Saturday, January 21, 2017

Silverstone has rejected reports that it has already decided to drop the British Grand Prix after 2019.

A report in The Sun this week quoted a source at the track-owning British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) as saying that Silverstone "will definitely drop" the race.

However, the BRDC has now released an official statement saying that those reports are "speculative and wrong".

"We will be considering over the next six months if we should give notice of our intention to exercise the break clause in our contract at the end of 2019. No decision has been made, or will be made, until mid-July," said chairman John Grant.

"Our objective is to preserve the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for many years to come but, of course, we can only do this if it makes economic sense."

This year's iteration of the race is scheduled for July 16.

