Chase Carey: 'British Grand Prix safe in Liberty era'

The safety car leads the field following a re-start during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014
© Getty Images
The future of the British Grand Prix seems more secure as new F1 chiefs sweep into office.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 07:59 UK

The future of the British Grand Prix seemed more secure as new Formula 1 chiefs swept into office this week.

In the Bernie Ecclestone era, the future of the popular race at Silverstone seemed in doubt for financial reasons.

However, new CEO Chase Carey told The Sun newspaper: "We will have a British Grand Prix.

"The foundation of the sport is western Europe. We want to grow it.

"There's a negotiating dynamic that exists but we want a healthy relationship with our promoters."

The American referred to the British GP's existing host Silverstone but said there is "no question" a street race in London is an attractive notion.

"We have Silverstone in the UK but I recognise it is not in London," said Carey.

He is also quoted by the Morning Star newspaper: "We look forward to engaging with Silverstone and talking about how we make sure that race can, and is, everything it should be."

Ross Brawn, F1's new sports managing director, also indicated that Liberty recognises the importance of 'heritage' races in Europe, in contrast to Ecclestone's view about maximising profits.

"Liberty have bought the heritage of F1," he told The Telegraph. "They recognise the value of that."

Also on the cards are brand new races, such as additional events in America including New York, Los Angeles, Miami or Las Vegas.

