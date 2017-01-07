Alternatives quiet over Silverstone news

The safety car leads the field following a re-start during the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 6, 2014
© Getty Images
British motor racing tracks have played down Bernie Ecclestone's hint that they might be in the running to take over the British Grand Prix.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 18:37 UK

As it emerged Silverstone that was considering breaking its contract, F1 supremo Ecclestone said that there are "two other opportunities in England" where the race could take place.

"I'm not going to say where it is," he told ITV.

However, one circuit, Donington, told The Guardian: "The board has consistently made it clear that we have no intention of bidding for the British Grand Prix."

Another, Rockingham, made a similar comment.

Brands Hatch, owned by Renault driver Jolyon Palmer's father Jonathan, declined to comment, as did the Circuit of Wales.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
