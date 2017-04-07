Felipe Massa: 'Bernie Ecclestone buying Interlagos good'

General view of start of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo Brazil on November 9 2014
Felipe Massa says that it would be "good" if a buyer for Brazilian Grand Prix venue Interlagos is being lined up.
Felipe Massa has said that it would be "good" if a buyer for Brazilian Grand Prix venue Interlagos is being lined up.

Reports this week have claimed that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is interested in buying the famous track near Sao Paulo, after he said recently that the popular race could be lost to the sport.

"As far as I know, it's an idea that is under discussion," Brazilian driver Massa, when asked about Sao Paulo's plans to sell Interlagos, said in Shanghai.

"Let's see how events develop, but if someone is interested in buying, it's good for the track and the city.

"I heard that Bernie is interested, and because I know him well I can say he is not a person who will buy something if he does not believe in its success. So if Bernie is interested, I fully support him."

This year's race is scheduled for November 12.

