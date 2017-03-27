FIA to investigate Melbourne spectator invasion

Officials are investigating the invasion of the Albert Park circuit by spectators while F1 cars were still completing their post-race in-laps on Sunday.
Officials are investigating the invasion of the Albert Park circuit by spectators while Formula 1 cars were still completing their post-race in-laps at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Winner Sebastian Vettel, a lover of F1 history and a racing 'purist', admitted that he actually enjoyed how trackside spectators breached the circuit perimeter just after he crossed the chequered flag.

"It was mad - in a positive way - when there were people running on track going wild with Ferrari flags," said the German. "It was unbelievable."

Less impressed were the local race organisers, however, as well as the sport's governing FIA, in light of the serious safety breach.

"Normally, spectators are only allowed on the track once the course car completes the lap behind the last driver in the field," F1 race director Charlie Whiting is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

"This time, for some reason the gates were opened in turn 15 before this happened. There were probably some overly euphoric Ferrari fans.

"Fortunately, no dangerous situation arose but we will investigate what happened."

Andrew Westacott, the boss of the race promoter the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, thinks that what happened was "a mistake in the signals".

"I am concerned because we have very, very strict processes that for 21 races have worked beautifully so something went amiss," he told Speedcafe.

An initial investigation conducted by circuit operator CAMS found that spectator gates were indeed opened "without clearance from race control".

TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 