Roberto Mancini is announced as the new head coach of Zenit St Petersburg on a three-year deal, days after the club parted company with Mircea Lucescu.

Russian club Zenit St Petersburg have confirmed the appointment of Roberto Mancini as the replacement for sacked boss Mircea Lucescu.

The former Manchester City manager, who won the Premier League title in 2012, has been out of work since being sacked by Inter Milan ten months ago.

In a statement on their official website, Zenit announced that Mancini had agreed a three-year contract with the option to extend by a further two years.

Zenit ended the season in third place, eight points behind the champions Spartak Moscow and one behind CSKA Moscow, who qualified for the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Mancini's first challenge will be to overcome two rounds of Europa League qualifying before aiming to seal Zenit's fifth Russian league title and the first since 2015.