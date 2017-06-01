Crowd generic

Zenit St Petersburg

Zenit St Petersburg appoint Roberto Mancini as new head coach

A chilled-out Roberto Mancini has a chinwag on the old rag and bone during the Serie A game between Lazio and Sampdoria on May 7, 2017
Roberto Mancini is announced as the new head coach of Zenit St Petersburg on a three-year deal, days after the club parted company with Mircea Lucescu.
Russian club Zenit St Petersburg have confirmed the appointment of Roberto Mancini as the replacement for sacked boss Mircea Lucescu.

The former Manchester City manager, who won the Premier League title in 2012, has been out of work since being sacked by Inter Milan ten months ago.

In a statement on their official website, Zenit announced that Mancini had agreed a three-year contract with the option to extend by a further two years.

Zenit ended the season in third place, eight points behind the champions Spartak Moscow and one behind CSKA Moscow, who qualified for the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Mancini's first challenge will be to overcome two rounds of Europa League qualifying before aiming to seal Zenit's fifth Russian league title and the first since 2015.

Zenit's Portuguese midfielder Miguel Danny, Zenit's Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel and Zenit's Brazilian forward Hulk celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between FC Zenit and Olympique Lyonnais at the Petrovsky stadium
