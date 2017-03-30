FIFA plans to introduce a six-team play-off tournament as part of its final proposals for a 48-team World Cup in 2026.

In addition, the allocation of the 16 extra places has been provisionally decided by president Gianni Infantino and the confederations bosses.

All six confederations will have at least one team in the expanded tournament, with no inter-confederation play-offs prior to the play-off tournament.

Africa's guaranteed allocation would increase to nine under the plans, with Asia getting eight slots, CONCACAF six, Europe 16, South America six, and Oceania one.

The final two places would be decided through a November play-off in the host nation, featuring one team from each confederation bar Europe and a sixth from the host confederation.

The two teams with the highest ranking would play the winners of two 'semi-finals', with the winners of those 'finals' qualifying.

The proposal will go before the FIFA Council at its next meeting in Bahrain on May 9.