New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers hold interest in Sunderland defender John O'Shea?

Bafetimbi Gomis of Swansea City and John O'Shea of Sunderland compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland defender John O'Shea ahead of next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Sunderland defender John O'Shea has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Republic of Ireland international made 28 appearances as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League but with the North-East outfit currently without a manager, his future at the club is uncertain.

It has been suggested by the Irish Times that the 36-year-old wants to remain at the Stadium of Light but should he leave, Wolves are said to be considering a move for the veteran.

A source said: "John, ideally, wants to remain with Sunderland but only if he's going to play. If their new manager is not overly keen on John, then he has to leave, because his Irish place is dependent on him being active at club level.

"John has never been to a World Cup - he has played Champions League finals, FA Cup finals, captained Sunderland in the League Cup final and been to the Euros, but he wants to go to a World Cup.

"He knows he may not get there if he's sitting on a bench for the last year of his career. Four clubs are interested in him [all in the Championship]. Wolves are one of those."

O'Shea has spent the last six seasons at Sunderland, playing 216 times in all competitions.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves 'closing in on Portuguese defender'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John O'Shea, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Bafetimbi Gomis of Swansea City and John O'Shea of Sunderland compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers hold interest in Sunderland defender John O'Shea?
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Croatian midfielder?
 Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Nuno Espirito Santo: 'We can build Wolves team around Helder Costa'
Wolves 'closing in on Portuguese defender'Nuno: 'I turned down Champions League'Santo: 'I am open to any signing'Santo excited by Wolves challengeMendes "not in charge" of Wolves transfers
Wolves to beat Rangers for Fabio Cardoso?Wolves announce Bennett capture Wolves confirm Nuno as new head coachLambert releases statement through LMALambert in running for Hull City job?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Sunderland News
Bafetimbi Gomis of Swansea City and John O'Shea of Sunderland compete for the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland
Wolverhampton Wanderers hold interest in Sunderland defender John O'Shea?
 Sunderland's Jermain Defoe with fan Bradley Lowery at the Premier League match against Everton on February 25, 2017
Family: Bradley Lowery has "only weeks to live"
 Manchester United's Interim manager Ryan Giggs thanks the fans after the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's stadium in in Southampton on May 11, 2014
Ryan Giggs: 'No contact made with Middlesbrough, Sunderland'
Newton takes interest in Sunderland job?Everton 'unwilling to pay £30m for Pickford'Giggs 'not in running for Sunderland job'Sunderland want £30m for Pickford?Pardew: 'Sunderland not the club for me'
McInnes not distracted by Sunderland linksHoneyman signs new Sunderland contractBradley Lowery "receiving palliative care"Schwarz "interested" in Sunderland jobDefoe 'agrees three-year Bournemouth deal'
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
 