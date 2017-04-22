Paul Lambert names an unchanged Wolverhampton Wanderers side for the visit of Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Lambert has named an unchanged Wolverhampton Wanderers side for the visit of Blackburn Rovers to Molineux this afternoon.

Nouha Dicko continues to lead the line for the Midlands side after he proved the difference in their 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Easter Monday.

Joint top scorer Dave Edwards moves further up field, joining Ben Marshall and Andi Weimann as attacking support for Dicko, while George Saville partners Romain Saiss in front of the back four.

On-loan Fulham defender Richard Stearman keeps his place in the heart of defence alongside Mike Williamson, with Conor Coady operating on the right and Matt Doherty unchanged at left-back.

First-choice stopper Carl Ikeme remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, meaning Andy Lonergan keeps his place between the sticks and youngster Harry Burgoyne deputises on the bench.

Once again record signing Helder Costa is absent from the matchday squad as he continues his recovery from an ankle problem, while skipper Danny Batth is also on the sidelines.

For visiting Rovers, Tony Mowbray makes four changes to the side that claimed a 1-1 draw with Bristol City last time out as he looks to move out of the relegation zone.

Elliott Bennett and Sam Gallagher continue their partnership up front, while Danny Guthrie, Craig Conway and Darragh Lenihan come in for Connor Mahoney, Hope Akpan and Liam Feeney in midfield.

One change in the back four sees Charlie Mulgrew join Ryan Nyambe, Elliott Ward and Derrick Williams as Tommie Hoban drops to the bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lonergan; Coady, Williamson, Stearman, Doherty; Saiss, Saville; Weimann, Edwards, Marshall; Dicko

Subs: Burgoyne, Hause, Evans, Gibbs-White, Cavaleiro, Mason, Bodvarsson

Blackburn Rovers: Raya; Nyambe, Ward, Williams, Mulgrew; Lowe, Guthrie, Lenihan, Conway; Bennett, Gallagher

Subs: Steele, Hoban, Feeney, Graham, Emnes, Joao, Akpan