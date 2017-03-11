Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Molineux
Team News: Andreas Weimann up front for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Andreas Weimann in action for Aston Villa on January 17, 2015
Andreas Weimann leads the line as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Rotherham United.
Andreas Weimann has been picked to lead the line as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Rotherham United to Molineux this afternoon.

The Austrian, on loan at Wolves from Derby County, moves to the front of a 4-2-3-1 formation as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson drops to the bench.

Helder Costa comes back into the starting lineup, joining Dave Edwards and Ben Marshall as support for Weimann, while Romain Saiss and Jack Price continue at defensive midfield.

Manager Paul Lambert makes two changes in his back four following the goalless draw at Ipswich Town in midweek, with Conor Coady and Mike Williamson - back from suspension - coming in for Matt Doherty and skipper Danny Batth.

For bottom side Rotherham, interim manager Paul Warne makes two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday as he looks to arrest a run of form that has seen them lose nine of their last 10 league matches.

Danny Ward returns up front after recovering from a knock, meaning that Jerry Yates is demoted to the bench, while Joe Newell is preferred to Jon Taylor in midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Coady, Williamson, Hause, Saville; Price, Saiss; Costa, Edwards, Marshall; Weimann
Subs: Lonergan, Doherty, Batth, Dicko, Cavaleiro, Bodvarsson, Gibbs-White

Rotherham United: Price; Vaulks, Ajayi, Belaid, Mattock; Forde, Smallwood, Frecklington, Newell; Adeyemi; Ward
Subs: Bilboe, Purrington, Dawson, Bray, Taylor, Warren, Yates

