Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
1-0
Millwall
Jota (10')
FT(HT: 1-0)

O'Brien (65')

Team News: Ben Marshall, Danny Batth back for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves skipper Danny Batth celebrates with manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Ben Marshall and skipper Danny Batth return to the Wolverhampton Wanderers XI for the visit of Millwall
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Ben Marshall and skipper Danny Batth have both returned to the Wolverhampton Wanderers XI for the visit of Millwall this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo hands Marshall his first start of the season following his return from injury, with youngster Bright Enobakhare the man to make way.

Marshall joins Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota up front as part of Nuno's favoured 3-4-3 formation that has delivered a healthy return of 10 points from the club's opening five games.

The loss of Willy Boly to a hamstring injury, meanwhile, heralds the return of captain Batth on the left of the back three, with Conor Coady in the middle and Roderick Miranda on the right.

Matt Doherty, Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves and Ruben Vinagre make up the midfield, while there is no place for Barry Douglas in the matchday squad as he continues to recover from injury.

Meanwhile, Alfred N'Diaye - a deadline-day loan signing from Villarreal - starts the game among the substitutes, where he is joined by the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Jack Price and Connor Ronan.

As expected, Lions boss Neil Harris sticks with the same starting XI that delivered a 4-0 win over Norwich City a fortnight ago.

That means that Jed Wallace and George Saville both start against their former club in the middle of the park alongside Shaun Williams and Aiden O'Brien, while Steve Morison and Lee Gregory continue their partnership up front.

Jordan Archer retains his place between the sticks, while Conor McLaughlin, Byron Webster, Shaun Hutchinson and James Meredith make up the back four.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruddy; Miranda, Coady, Batth; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre; Marshall, Bonatini, Jota
Subs: Norris, N'Diaye, Cavaleiro, Price, Ronan, Enobakhare, Deslandes

Millwall: Archer; McLaughlin, Webster, Hutchinson, Meredith; Wallace, Williams, Saville, O'Brien; Morison, Gregory
Subs: King, Craig, Cooper, Tunnicliffe, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Romeo

Nouha Dicko in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves 'accept Hull bid for Dicko'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ben Marshall, Danny Batth, Nuno Espirito Santo, Bright Enobakhare, Leo Bonatini, Diogo Jota, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Roderick Miranda, Matt Doherty, Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre, Barry Douglas, Alfred N'Diaye, Ivan Cavaleiro, Jack Price, Connor Ronan, Neil Harris, Jed Wallace, George Saville, Shaun Williams, Aiden O'Brien, Steve Morison, Lee Gregory, Jordan Archer, Conor McLaughlin, Byron Webster, Shaun Hutchinson, James Meredith, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo eyes promotion
 Wolves skipper Danny Batth celebrates with manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Team News: Ben Marshall, Danny Batth back for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo hints at full use of squad
Majstorovic in line for Wolves role?Shi: 'Wolves are exceeding expectations'Shi: 'Signing a striker wasn't a priority'Stefano Okaka turned down Wolves move?Wednesday, Wolves 'bids for Forshaw rejected'
Wolves sign Alfred N'Diaye on loanWolves keeper Ruddy joins Oldham on loanWolves make late bid for Adam Forshaw?PSV 'pull plug on Wolves deal for Locadia'Fulham land Jordan Graham on loan
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Millwall News
Wolves skipper Danny Batth celebrates with manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Team News: Ben Marshall, Danny Batth back for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Leicester City's Ahmed Musa and Millwall's Calum Butcher on February 18, 2017
Mansfield Town sign Calum Butcher following Millwall release
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Result: Nottingham Forest begin Championship season with narrow win over Millwall
Jake Cooper leaves Reading for MillwallConor McLaughlin signs for MillwallJed Wallace leaves Wolves for MillwallJed Wallace close to Wolves exit?Reading handed home tie in League Cup
EFL condemn Millwall supporters after invasionHarris sticks up for Millwall fansMorison: Millwall fans "ruined it for me"Result: Morison fires Millwall to playoff gloryTeam News: Millwall, Bradford unchanged for final
> Millwall Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff6510113816
2Leeds UnitedLeeds64201221014
3Wolverhampton WanderersWolves641184413
4Ipswich TownIpswich6402108212
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd640275212
6Middlesbrough631273410
7Derby CountyDerby6312107310
8Queens Park RangersQPR631287110
9Bristol City62318629
10Preston North EndPreston62313219
11Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
12Fulham61415417
13Hull City6213121207
14Barnsley62138807
15Reading621356-17
16Norwich CityNorwich6213712-57
17Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
18Aston Villa613279-26
19Millwall61238715
20Sunderland6123610-45
21Birmingham CityBirmingham611437-44
22Burton Albion6114414-104
23Brentford603359-43
24Bolton WanderersBolton6024413-92
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 