Ben Marshall and skipper Danny Batth return to the Wolverhampton Wanderers XI for the visit of Millwall

Ben Marshall and skipper Danny Batth have both returned to the Wolverhampton Wanderers XI for the visit of Millwall this afternoon.

Nuno Espirito Santo hands Marshall his first start of the season following his return from injury, with youngster Bright Enobakhare the man to make way.

Marshall joins Leo Bonatini and Diogo Jota up front as part of Nuno's favoured 3-4-3 formation that has delivered a healthy return of 10 points from the club's opening five games.

The loss of Willy Boly to a hamstring injury, meanwhile, heralds the return of captain Batth on the left of the back three, with Conor Coady in the middle and Roderick Miranda on the right.

Matt Doherty, Romain Saiss, Ruben Neves and Ruben Vinagre make up the midfield, while there is no place for Barry Douglas in the matchday squad as he continues to recover from injury.

Meanwhile, Alfred N'Diaye - a deadline-day loan signing from Villarreal - starts the game among the substitutes, where he is joined by the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Jack Price and Connor Ronan.

As expected, Lions boss Neil Harris sticks with the same starting XI that delivered a 4-0 win over Norwich City a fortnight ago.

That means that Jed Wallace and George Saville both start against their former club in the middle of the park alongside Shaun Williams and Aiden O'Brien, while Steve Morison and Lee Gregory continue their partnership up front.

Jordan Archer retains his place between the sticks, while Conor McLaughlin, Byron Webster, Shaun Hutchinson and James Meredith make up the back four.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ruddy; Miranda, Coady, Batth; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre; Marshall, Bonatini, Jota

Subs: Norris, N'Diaye, Cavaleiro, Price, Ronan, Enobakhare, Deslandes

Millwall: Archer; McLaughlin, Webster, Hutchinson, Meredith; Wallace, Williams, Saville, O'Brien; Morison, Gregory

Subs: King, Craig, Cooper, Tunnicliffe, Ferguson, Onyedinma, Romeo