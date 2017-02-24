Paul Lambert makes four changes to his Wolverhampton Wanderers side as they welcome Birmingham City to Molineux.

The Championship outfit suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic in the league last time out, while they were eliminated from the FA Cup by Premier League leaders Chelsea last weekend to make it four defeats in a row in all competitions.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson continues to lead the line with support from Dave Edwards and Helder Costa, while Andreas Weimann comes into the side for promising youngster Connor Ronan, who has been ruled out for a few months with a stress fracture.

Bright Enobakhare drops down to the bench as George Saville and Jack Price come into the XI at defensive midfield.

Veterans Danny Batth and Richard Stearman continue their partnership at the heart of defence, with Conor Coady in for Ben Marshall at right-back and Matt Doherty continuing on the left.

Nouha Dicko has recovered from a hamstring injury but is forced to start the game among the substitutes, while back-up keeper Andy Lonergan is also fit enough to take a place on the bench.

For the visitors, Gianfranco Zola makes three changes from the side that suffered a 4-1 home humiliation to Queens Park Rangers last time out.

Brum are again expected to line up in a 5-3-2 formation and there is one change in the back line as Paul Robinson comes in for Jonathan Grounds, who tweaked his groin against the Hoops.

Craig Gardner returns from suspension and replaces Greg Stewart in the middle of the park, while David Davis is also back from suspension to face his former club, ousting Jerome Sinclair as partner for Che Adams up front.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Coady, Stearman, Batth, Doherty; Price, Saville; Costa, Edwards, Weimann; Bodvarsson

Subs: Lonergan, Williamson, Saiss, Gibbs-White, Marshall, Enobakhare, Dicko

Birmingham City: Kuszczak; Nsue, Dacres-Cogley, Shotton, Robinson, Keita; Kieftenbeld, Tesche, Gardner; Davis, Adams

Subs: Legzdins, Gleeson, Stewart, Frei, O'Keeffe, Bielik, Sinclair