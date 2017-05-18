Wolverhampton Wanderers show interest in Hull City boss Marco Silva?

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly entertain the possibility of making an approach for current Hull City boss Marco Silva.
Hull City Marco Silva has reportedly been identified as a potential managerial target for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A week ago, reports began to emerge which suggested that Paul Lambert was likely to leave Molineux after a disagreement over transfers with owners Fosun International.

Lambert has insisted that there is "no rift" between the two parties but according to the Express & Star, Wolves have already started looking for a potential replacement.

Aitor Karanka is currently regarded as the bookmakers' favourite, but Silva - a former target of Wolves - is said to be in contention after impressing during his time at the KCOM Stadium.

The Portuguese is expected to be available in the summer, with his contract allowing him to leave the Tigers if he could not keep them in the top flight.

The 39-year-old will not be short of offers, with West Ham United, Southampton and Watford all said to hold varying levels of interest in his services, but Wolves will hope to tempt Silva with a warchest to put together a squad capable of earning promotion from the Championship.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
