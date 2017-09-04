Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi claims that the Championship outfit have exceeded expectations during the early stages of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi has acknowledged that he is pleased with the club's start to the new season.

During the summer, the upheaval at Molineux saw Nuno Espirito Santo replace Paul Lambert in the dugout and 11 first-team signings made in an attempt to give the West Midlands outfit a chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves currently sit in fourth place in the Championship standings, and Shi has suggested that he has been surprised with victories over the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County and Hull City.

Shi told the Express & Star: "So far so good. The team is progressing ahead of our plan. We thought two or three months ago that it's a new team and we'd need more time to gel them together.

"We thought we may need more time. But so far the progress of the team is much better than we thought. Last summer we signed two or three good players but maybe the others didn't fit into the system or the league.

"This time we had time to think over what the team should be like, especially according to the requirements of Nuno, according to his plan and system."

Wolves are next in action when they host Millwall on Saturday, September 9.