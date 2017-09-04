General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Jeff Shi: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers are exceeding expectations'

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi claims that the Championship outfit have exceeded expectations during the early stages of the season.
Monday, September 4, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers chairman Jeff Shi has acknowledged that he is pleased with the club's start to the new season.

During the summer, the upheaval at Molineux saw Nuno Espirito Santo replace Paul Lambert in the dugout and 11 first-team signings made in an attempt to give the West Midlands outfit a chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves currently sit in fourth place in the Championship standings, and Shi has suggested that he has been surprised with victories over the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County and Hull City.

Shi told the Express & Star: "So far so good. The team is progressing ahead of our plan. We thought two or three months ago that it's a new team and we'd need more time to gel them together.

"We thought we may need more time. But so far the progress of the team is much better than we thought. Last summer we signed two or three good players but maybe the others didn't fit into the system or the league.

"This time we had time to think over what the team should be like, especially according to the requirements of Nuno, according to his plan and system."

Wolves are next in action when they host Millwall on Saturday, September 9.

Adam Forshaw of Middlesbrough holds off Bakary Sako of Wolves during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Riverside Stadium on April 14, 2015
A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolves chairman Jeff Shi: 'Signing a striker wasn't a priority'
 Stefano Okaka scores the opener during the Premier League game between Watford and Liverpool on August 12, 2017
Watford forward Stefano Okaka turned down move to Wolverhampton Wanderers?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
6Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
7Preston North EndPreston52212118
8Hull City521212757
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
11Reading52125507
12Derby CountyDerby521257-27
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
 