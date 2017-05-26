Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly holding talks with former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as they look for a replacement for Paul Lambert.

Two weeks ago, it was claimed that Lambert was on the brink of leaving Molineux after a disagreement over transfers and since then, Fosun have been considering other names for the role of head coach.

While Lambert remains at the club for now, it is generally understood that Fosun will sack him once they have found a replacement and according to the Express & Star, former Porto coach Santo is in line to make the move to Molineux.

With the 43-year-old having managed in Portugal and in La Liga, a switch to the second tier of English football may seem illogical but Santo is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, who will have a big say on transfers at Wolves during the summer.

If talks go well, an announcement is expected over the coming days as Wolves look to prepare for a promotion bid next season after finishing in 15th place in the table this campaign.

Santo would represent their fourth manager since Fosun completed a takeover of the club in July.