Nuno Espirito Santo becomes top target for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly holding talks with former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as they look for a replacement for Paul Lambert.
Friday, May 26, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers owners Fosun International have reportedly identified Nuno Espirito Santo as the man they would like to replace Paul Lambert.

Two weeks ago, it was claimed that Lambert was on the brink of leaving Molineux after a disagreement over transfers and since then, Fosun have been considering other names for the role of head coach.

While Lambert remains at the club for now, it is generally understood that Fosun will sack him once they have found a replacement and according to the Express & Star, former Porto coach Santo is in line to make the move to Molineux.

With the 43-year-old having managed in Portugal and in La Liga, a switch to the second tier of English football may seem illogical but Santo is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, who will have a big say on transfers at Wolves during the summer.

If talks go well, an announcement is expected over the coming days as Wolves look to prepare for a promotion bid next season after finishing in 15th place in the table this campaign.

Santo would represent their fourth manager since Fosun completed a takeover of the club in July.

Wolves to make approach for Santo?
