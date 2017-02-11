General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Paul Lambert: 'Success will take time'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that it will take time for the club to return to the Premier League.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 13:08 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has said that the club still has a long way to go before it can realise its Premier League ambitions.

The Midlands side have enjoyed a renaissance in form since Lambert took over at Molineux in November, headlined by an FA Cup triumph at Premier League giants Liverpool last month.

"I think there's still a lot of things that need to be addressed, on and off the pitch," Lambert told the Express & Star. "But it takes time. I know exactly what I want and my vision of it.

"I can see in my own mind what I want. Whether it comes to fruition, I'm sure we'll have those discussions with Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director) and the owners. The important thing for me is that everyone sings from the same hymn sheet and that everybody's transparent with where we're going as a club.

"For us to have success as a football club we have to go the same way. If you get that you're halfway there. Hopefully that's what happens. There are lots of things I want to implement here and we need to speak about. But the club's got a great infrastructure."

Wolves kick off a run of five consecutive home games this evening with the visit of Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Read Next:
Paul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffs
>
View our homepages for Kevin Thelwell, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: 'Success will take time'
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Paul Lambert: Ben Marshall start "dangerous" move
 Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Paul Lambert keen to avoid Jonjo Shelvey drama
Paul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffsWolves MD: 'We're close to challenging'Lambert: Burton defeat "a reality check"Lambert surprised by Wolves turnaroundLambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley win
Wolves confirm Ben Marshall captureWolves winger Randall joins WalsallWolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'Joao Teixeira joins Forest on loanCollymore slams Mendes, Wolves owners
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds3015783728952
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham311010113242-1040
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand