Paul Lambert: 'Success will take time'

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has said that the club still has a long way to go before it can realise its Premier League ambitions.

The Midlands side have enjoyed a renaissance in form since Lambert took over at Molineux in November, headlined by an FA Cup triumph at Premier League giants Liverpool last month.

"I think there's still a lot of things that need to be addressed, on and off the pitch," Lambert told the Express & Star. "But it takes time. I know exactly what I want and my vision of it.

"I can see in my own mind what I want. Whether it comes to fruition, I'm sure we'll have those discussions with Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director) and the owners. The important thing for me is that everyone sings from the same hymn sheet and that everybody's transparent with where we're going as a club.

"For us to have success as a football club we have to go the same way. If you get that you're halfway there. Hopefully that's what happens. There are lots of things I want to implement here and we need to speak about. But the club's got a great infrastructure."

Wolves kick off a run of five consecutive home games this evening with the visit of Championship leaders Newcastle United.