Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has suggested that each of his first-team squad is under consideration for selection in the Championship.

Nuno has only made one alteration to his starting lineup in five fixtures, but the Portuguese boss has acknowledged that chances will be given to other members of the group if the current crop fail to maintain their current standard.

The 43-year-old is quoted by the Express & Star: "It's about having a squad. The exact expression or sentence I use – there's not a player that doesn't start in the XI. It's a player who's waiting for his chance. It's the way he waits for that and being ready for it.

"It's not about who starts and who doesn't start. At the same time the players who start must maintain their performance to stay in the team and the others must be ready.

"It's the way we work. We prepare all the players we have. We give the same tools and instructions to every player. They have to be available and at a high level of performance to choose them."

Wolves currently sit in fourth place in the Championship table after registering 10 points from five fixtures.