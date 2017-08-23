Wolverhampton Wanderers' club-record signing Ruben Neves says that the Championship is the right place for him to continue his development.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has said that playing regular football in the Championship is perfect for him at this stage of his career.

Earlier this summer, Wolves pulled a huge coup in bringing the Porto prospect to the second-tier of English football for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of £15m.

Neves has been tipped to return to the Champions League and represent the Portuguese national team on a regular basis in the future but for now, the youngster is delighted to be gaining minutes in the centre of Wolves' midfield.

The 20-year-old told The Sun: "England has good visibility at the moment. The Portuguese media has mentioned it a lot and the more the better. It's good for everyone. Every player wants to be there in the national team. I'm sure they look everywhere, at every single player.

"I'm sure with the hard work and commitment I've been putting in, my time will come. I'm quite young still. Obviously the Champions League is the top of football, where everyone wants to play.

"But at the moment I am playing every game in the Championship, I want to grow as a player. That's what I'm doing at the moment. I think the Championship is the right place for that."

Neves has netted once in four games for Wolves, who currently sit in third place in the Championship standings.