Daniel Majstorovic is reportedly being lined up by Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers to take over as sporting director.

The 40-year-old Swede left his post as sporting director at Greek side AEK Athens at the end of last month amid speculation linking him with the Wolves job, currently held by Kevin Thelwall.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the deal is being orchestrated by agent Jorge Mendes, who has become an influential figure at Molineux following the club's acquisition by Chinese firm Fosun last year.

Majstorovic - a former centre-back at Celtic and with 50 national caps - is said to have impressed the Wolves hierarchy with his work for Athens last season, helping them to second in the league and a place in the Champions League qualifiers.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have made a strong start to the new Championship season, taking 10 points from their opening five games.