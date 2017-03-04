Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Madejski Stadium
Reading
2-1
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Kermorgant (48'), McShane (78')
Kermorgant (91'), Williams (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Marshall (50')
Williamson (38'), Dicko (66')
Williamson (85')

Paul Lambert: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers will get over poor form'

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert is positive that his Wolverhampton Wanderers players will get the club out of trouble following a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Paul Lambert has backed his Wolverhampton Wanderers players to get the club out of trouble following a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Wolves sit just one point above the Championship relegation zone after falling to a 2-1 loss at Reading on Saturday.

The defeat at the Madejski Stadium is the fifth in a row for Wolves in the league, while a 2-0 home loss against Chelsea in the FA Cup is also in the worrying sequence.

Lambert told reporters: "It'll turn for them, they can't keep playing like that and losing games, it's got to turn. They feel the same. You wouldn't have foreseen this (six defeats) happening. But I take a win the same as a defeat and don't get too high or low.

"I've no problem with the performance (at Reading) and you can't legislate for the goals - one's offside and one's a shot that didn't have the power to even make the line. But they go in. And when you're down there things go against you.

"As long as we stick together, the club, the fans, the players, we'll get out of it. I had a chat with the players and asked their opinion. It's the same as mine, which is good. If they keep the belief we'll come through it, I've got no doubt about that."

Wolves are back in action this Tuesday night as they travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
