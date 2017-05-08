Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert tips midfielder Bright Enobakhare to fulfill his potential in the coming years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has predicted that Bright Enobakhare could be "worth a fortune" in the coming years.

The young midfielder missed a couple of goalscoring chances during his side's 1-0 victory over Preston North End on Sunday afternoon, but Lambert instead focused on the positives and made a comparison between the 19-year-old and German legend Andreas Moller.

The 47-year-old told the Express & Star: "Once he gets that end product, I've always said to him, a number 10. I played with a number 10 who was probably the best player I played with, a guy called Andreas Moller.

"Andi was incredible, and he had an assist and a goal threat – as England will probably know in the Euros when he scored that penalty (in Euro 96) which I was delighted with!

"Andi was a number 10 that could score and get assists. If Bright gets that in his game then that guy will be worth a fortune. He's a huge talent and hopefully if he's nurtured right, this club with have one hell of a player."

Enobhakare made eight starts and five substitute appearances during the Championship this season.