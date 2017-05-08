Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has predicted that Bright Enobakhare could be "worth a fortune" in the coming years.
The young midfielder missed a couple of goalscoring chances during his side's 1-0 victory over Preston North End on Sunday afternoon, but Lambert instead focused on the positives and made a comparison between the 19-year-old and German legend Andreas Moller.
The 47-year-old told the Express & Star: "Once he gets that end product, I've always said to him, a number 10. I played with a number 10 who was probably the best player I played with, a guy called Andreas Moller.
"Andi was incredible, and he had an assist and a goal threat – as England will probably know in the Euros when he scored that penalty (in Euro 96) which I was delighted with!
"Andi was a number 10 that could score and get assists. If Bright gets that in his game then that guy will be worth a fortune. He's a huge talent and hopefully if he's nurtured right, this club with have one hell of a player."
Enobhakare made eight starts and five substitute appearances during the Championship this season.