Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert says that winger Ivan Cavaleiro will only improve after his first season in the Championship.
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert has backed Ivan Cavaleiro to be able to play a full schedule with the club next season.

On Saturday, Cavaleiro was taken out of the starting lineup by Lambert in order to give him a rest after a hectic period for the team, but the Scot has defended the decision to drop the Portuguese winger, who was signed during the summer.

The 47-year-old told the Express & Star: "I spoke to Cav the other day and the thing with him is he only played 14 games (for Monaco) last season, so you're asking a boy to come in here and play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday and he's just had a month off injured. He's not used to it.

"He'll be better for it next year when he knows exactly what it entails."

Cavaleiro has made 15 starts and 13 substitutes appearances in the Championship this season.

