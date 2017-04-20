General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dave Edwards "proud" of Wolves milestone

Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
© SilverHub
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards speaks of his pride after reaching 300 appearances for the Midlands outfit.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 21:15 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards has remarked upon an "amazing achievement" of reaching 300 appearances for the Midlands side.

The 31-year-old, who moved to Molineux in 2008, hit the milestone on Easter Monday as he skippered the side for their 1-0 win at Leeds United.

The Wales international is enjoying his most prolific season in a gold and black shirt, with 10 Championship goals to his name so far, and vowed to continue giving his "absolute best" in the years ahead.

"I knew I was reasonably close but I've never really tracked games," Edwards told the Wolves website. "It was disappointing for Danny (Batth, captain) to miss out through injury but to go to Elland Road in front of a really big crowd, lead the boys out and get the victory was fantastic.

"It's an amazing achievement for me personally. If you'd offered me that milestone when I first joined the club nine years ago then I'd have been so proud.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment. I never take it for granted. Every time I pull on this shirt I put every ounce of energy into it.

"As long as the fans and everyone at the club know that I'm never giving any less than my absolute best. I want to continue to do that and hopefully I can be a part of the plans for the future."

Edwards's tally of 300 appearances to date is still some way behind the 609 appearances Derek Parkin racked up for the club between 1968 and 1982.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Read Next:
Costa still an injury doubt for Wolves
>
View our homepages for Dave Edwards, Derek Parkin, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Dave Edwards in action for Wolves in January 2015
Dave Edwards "proud" of Wolves milestone
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Helder Costa still an injury doubt for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Richard Stearman in action for Wolves on August 12, 2014
Richard Stearman wants to stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers
Paul Lambert heaps praise on WolvesWolves 'keen on Chris Martin'Team News: Batth, Cavaleiro miss out for WolvesShi: 'Wolves to wait on Molineux expansion'Lambert: 'Cavaleiro will only get better'
Bodvarsson: 'Ending goal drought was a relief''Paul Lambert slams "second-best" WolvesShi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Shi: 'Zenga appointment was a mistake'Shi: "I always kept confidence in Lambert"
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle432671076393785
3Reading43247126159279
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield42246125449578
5Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds432291256421475
6Fulham4320131078542473
7Leeds UnitedLeeds432271456411573
8Norwich CityNorwich431891676661063
9Derby CountyDerby431712144946363
10Preston North EndPreston431613146257561
11Brentford431791770601060
12Aston Villa431513154546-158
13Cardiff CityCardiff431610175759-258
14Barnsley431512166160157
15Ipswich TownIpswich431316144853-555
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves42159185254-254
17Queens Park RangersQPR43148214959-1050
18Bristol City43139215663-748
19Burton Albion431212194457-1348
20Birmingham CityBirmingham431114184263-2147
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest43129225668-1245
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn431014194964-1544
23Wigan AthleticWigan431010233955-1640
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4346333796-5918
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 