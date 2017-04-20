Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards speaks of his pride after reaching 300 appearances for the Midlands outfit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards has remarked upon an "amazing achievement" of reaching 300 appearances for the Midlands side.

The 31-year-old, who moved to Molineux in 2008, hit the milestone on Easter Monday as he skippered the side for their 1-0 win at Leeds United.

The Wales international is enjoying his most prolific season in a gold and black shirt, with 10 Championship goals to his name so far, and vowed to continue giving his "absolute best" in the years ahead.

"I knew I was reasonably close but I've never really tracked games," Edwards told the Wolves website. "It was disappointing for Danny (Batth, captain) to miss out through injury but to go to Elland Road in front of a really big crowd, lead the boys out and get the victory was fantastic.

"It's an amazing achievement for me personally. If you'd offered me that milestone when I first joined the club nine years ago then I'd have been so proud.

"I'm enjoying my football at the moment. I never take it for granted. Every time I pull on this shirt I put every ounce of energy into it.

"As long as the fans and everyone at the club know that I'm never giving any less than my absolute best. I want to continue to do that and hopefully I can be a part of the plans for the future."

Edwards's tally of 300 appearances to date is still some way behind the 609 appearances Derek Parkin racked up for the club between 1968 and 1982.