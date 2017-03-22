General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Conor Coady full of praise for Wolverhampton Wanderers quartet

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Conor Coady praises the team's attacking players after they helped move the club clear of the Championship relegation zone.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 17:57 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Conor Coady has heaped praise on the club's attacking players after their recent performances helped move the West Midlands outfit clear of the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Wolves registered a 3-1 win over Championship playoff contenders Fulham to continue an unbeaten run which has resulted in 10 points being earned from four games.

Their recent displays in the final third come after a period of six successive defeats, but Coady has indicated that everyone is looking ahead after what he described as an "incredible" performance from the team's front four.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "They did incredible. I couldn't imagine being a fan and watching them, seeing how they move and how they do things.

"You look at Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ben Marshall, I thought they were outstanding. Then Andi takes his goal fantastically well.

"Even the boys coming on, you look at Nouha Dicko coming off the bench and running his socks off for the lads and for the club. It's something that we need from everybody, we need to really dig in now."

Paul Lambert's side sit five points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.

Paul Lambert, manager of Aston Villa gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield on January 18, 2014
Your Comments
