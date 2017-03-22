Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Conor Coady praises the team's attacking players after they helped move the club clear of the Championship relegation zone.

On Saturday, Wolves registered a 3-1 win over Championship playoff contenders Fulham to continue an unbeaten run which has resulted in 10 points being earned from four games.

Their recent displays in the final third come after a period of six successive defeats, but Coady has indicated that everyone is looking ahead after what he described as an "incredible" performance from the team's front four.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "They did incredible. I couldn't imagine being a fan and watching them, seeing how they move and how they do things.

"You look at Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ben Marshall, I thought they were outstanding. Then Andi takes his goal fantastically well.

"Even the boys coming on, you look at Nouha Dicko coming off the bench and running his socks off for the lads and for the club. It's something that we need from everybody, we need to really dig in now."

Paul Lambert's side sit five points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.